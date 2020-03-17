"World of Warcraft" Comes to Life with Beast Kingdom Statues

It is always a pleasure to see your favorite video game characters come to life. We spend so much time building bonds and adventures with some of these characters its nice to have you bring them finally home. Beast Kingdom is going just that with two special World of Warcraft statues that are calling fans names. Sylvanas and Jaina are here and powered up with these colorful statues that showcase the character and then a little extra dynamic flair. The added background effects on these World of Warcraft statues give each one that extra power up all collectibles need.

Each World of Warcraft Statue from Beast Kingdom is priced at $36.99 and set to release in August 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them both located here.

Show your power.

WORLD OF WARCRAFT DS-042 SYLVANAS D-STAGE 6IN STATUE

From Beast Kingdom. The Entertainment Experience Brand is back again with the next installment in the new World Of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth line of D-Stage dioramas, and the newest release is Lady Sylvanas Windrunner! The focus on finer details allows fans to enjoy the D-Stage Sylvanas as an accurately painted diorama, with a classic pose depicting her strength and determination!

With an assortment of her famous weapons, black smoke effects and title on the base as well as translucent effects in certain parts of the diorama this figure is a must for any gamers' desk. Whether you a Blizzard fan or loyal player of the World of Warcraft, Beast Kingdom's new range is sure to be a hit with gaming collectors the world over, so make sure you grab the first of a new line of gaming collectibles today!

WORLD OF WARCRAFT DS-043 JAINA D-STAGE 6IN STATUE

From Beast Kingdom. Beast Kingdom is back again with the next installment in the new World Of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth line of D-Stage dioramas! The newest release is Jaina: the Water Mage! A strong and resilient sorceresses ready for the ultimate showdown with demons of the Burning Legion, every part of Jaina's costume is delicately recreated, and the main water elemental is summoned right behind her with a translucent blue layer effect!

So whether you are a Blizzard fan or loyal player of the World of Warcraft, Beast Kingdom's new range is sure to be a hit with gaming collectors the world over. Don't forget to add DS-043 to your new line of gaming collectibles today.