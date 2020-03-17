What Nintendo Revealed On The March 2020 Indie World Direct Stream

This morning, Nintendo held its Indie World Direct Showcase for March 2020 with a number of cool announcements. Here's a rundown of what we got. The big takeaways from this stream are that we got to see the world premiere of Blue Fire from Graffiti Games, set to come out this summer. Baldo is a new action-adventure RPG coming this summer as well. I Am Dead is a really cool ghost-exploration game where you solve puzzles to save an island. B.ARK is a game where a ton of animals come together to save the solar system later in 2020. Cyanide & Happiness' creator has a new game on the way he designed called Freakpocalypse happening this summer. Another island mystery game on the way is called Summer In Mara, which will have you exploring multiple islands in an open-world experience this Spring.

Quantum League, which we saw at PAX West 2019, will be coming to the Switch in Late 2020. The Good Life has you as a character who can change into animals as you use your skills to solve mysteries, coming in 2020. Hello Games showed off a new title called The Last Campfire, a 3D platformer where you need to find hope in a dying world, coming this Summer. Pixel Junk Eden 2 will be coming this summer with a co-op option. Faeria will be coming to the Switch this summer, and we learned it will have update packs to ass more cards to the game. Eldest Souls is a boss-rush battle title that will be a timed exclusive coming this Summer.

After that, several games that are already on the market or are on their way to being released were announced. Which includes Blair Witch, Ghost of a Tale, Sky, Sky Rocket, Superliminal, Wingspan, Dicey Dungeons, Bounty Battle, and Moving Out. The final game they showed off coming to the Switch is one a lot of people have been looking forward to seeing, as Exit The Gungeon will be on the way, picking up where Enter The Gungeon left off. The game will launch on the Nintendo Switch… TODAY! Here's the official details from Nintendo themselves about all of the games talked about today, as well as the Direct video for you to watch below.

Exit the Gungeon from Dodge Roll & Singlecore Games: Exit the Gungeon is a bullet-hell dungeon climber immediately following the events of Enter the Gungeon. Armed with an ever-changing weapon, an insatiable need to loot and the trusty dodge roll, each of our heroes must ascend and escape via their own unique route of increasingly perilous elevators. Exit the Gungeon launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive later today!

The Last Campfire from Hello Games: Discover a beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins as you journey to light the last campfire. Experience a truly moving tale of magic and mystery when The Last Campfire launches for Nintendo Switch this summer.

Blue Fire from Robi Studios: Embark on an extraordinary journey through the desolated kingdom of Penumbra and discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items. A dark world awaits when Blue Fire launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this summer.

Baldo from Naps Team: Meet many weird and funny characters and become immersed in the amazing world of Baldo, an action-adventure RPG full of puzzles, intriguing gameplay mechanics and intricate dungeons to solve spread through a wide, interactive open world. Baldo launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this summer.

I Am Dead from Hollow Ponds: I Am Dead is a charming puzzle adventure game, from the creators of Hohokum and Wilmot's Warehouse, about exploring the afterlife. I Am Dead launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive later this year.

B.ARK from Tic Toc Games: It's time for pugs, cats, bears and bunnies to save the solar system! Call your friends over to pilot powerful yet adorable ships, as you team up against waves of enemies in a side-scrolling shooter. B.ARK blasts off first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive in late 2020.

Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 from Explosm Games: You play as Coop "Go Away, Weirdo" McCarthy, and all you want to do is make the world a better place. The trouble is: Nobody likes you, school sucks, you can't find a prom date, everybody bullies you (including your teachers) and your attempts to help only make things worse. Get ready for a world full of weirdness when Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse: Part 1 launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this spring.

Summer in Mara from Chibig: Take care of your own island and explore the ocean in this farming adventure. Discover the story of Koa in a game that combines farming, crafting and exploring in a tropical archipelago with a colorful style and strong narrative. Summer in Mara launches first on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this spring.

Quantum League from Nimble Giant Entertainment: Quantum League is a revolutionary time-paradox shooter: a competitive online FPS in which you battle within a time loop, tactically teaming up with your past and future selves in mind-blowing 1-v-1 and 2-v-2 matches. Quantum League time warps onto Nintendo Switch in late 2020.

The Good Life from White Owls Inc.: Become a journalist from New York and head out to research Rainy Woods, the world's happiest town in the English countryside. But Rainy Woods also hides a great secret. On full-moon nights, the inhabitants turn into dogs and cats. Enjoy the bizarre charm of Rainy Woods when The Good Life launches on Nintendo Switch later this year.

PixelJunk Eden 2 from Q-Games: Jump, spin, swing and take out invading creatures to collect pollen and grow gardens back to full bloom. Along the way you'll encounter a host of creatures and beautifully realized alien worlds to explore and liberate. Wallow in a feeling of synesthesia as the art and exquisite music from Baiyon envelops your mind and soul, and you, your Grimp and the delightful aesthetics of PixelJunk Eden become one. Enjoy this wonderland alone or with a friend via local multiplayer when PixelJunk Eden 2 launches on Nintendo Switch this summer.

Faeria from Abrakam: With its unique living board, Faeria will challenge you with truly strategic card battles. Craft your deck, shape the battlefield and fight for victory! The Nintendo Switch version of Faeria launches in Spring 2020.

Eldest Souls from Fallen Flag Studio: Set in a grim, dark fantasy world, Eldest Souls innovates boss-rush gameplay with a high level of combat customization. Be among the first to take up the challenge when Eldest Souls launches on Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive this summer.

Moving Out from SMG Studio/DevM Games: For fans of cooperative gaming, Moving Out is an action-, puzzle-, physics-based moving simulator that brings a whole new meaning to "couch co-op." Play alone or locally with friends in more than 50 levels across arcade, story and versus modes. Moving Out launches on Nintendo Switch on April 28, with pre-purchase for the game available now. Anyone that wants to try Moving Out now can head to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch to check out a free demo.

Sky Racket from Double Dash Studios: Flying over whimsical worlds filled with vivid colors, it's just you, a stylish scarf, a laser tennis racket and a horde of fluffy enemies trying to blow you back to the ground. Mixing the classic genres of shoot-'em-ups and block breakers, Sky Racket is the world's first "Shmup Breaker!" Sky Racket launches on Nintendo Switch later today!