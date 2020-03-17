There's a New "Overwatch" Character Potentially On the Way

Overwatch 2 may have been announced already, but it looks like Blizzard has a few more surprises up its sleeve for the original game still.

According to a new tweet from the original Twitter account, there might just be a new character coming sooner than we may have thought.

The tweet appears to tease a new playable character by way of the personal files from Dr. Mina Liao. She's been given permission by Soldier: 76 to work on a new project based on her "Athena prototype," indicating she's been working with artificial life and omnics, like Zenyatta's type.

> Accessing… > Fragment Recovered: Personal Log of Dr. Mina Liao > File status: Complete pic.twitter.com/8pNW3RO1sp — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 16, 2020

The new character could potentially indicate that Echo, the robot who was originally seen in the short "Reunion," is on its way. This would be the thirty-third hero for the original Overwatch.

Unfortunately, there hasn't been any official confirmation thus far about whether a new character is coming. Should that come down the pipeline, we'll be sure to keep you updated. Hopefully another new addition is on its way before it's already time for the second game to debut.