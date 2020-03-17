FOX's third season of The Masked Singer rolled along as our final group – Group C – took to the stage to compete to be a part of the "Super 9." After last week's unmasking revealed someone we're always happy to see lose a vote (check out Bleeding Cool's resident The Masked Singer expert/critic Tiffany Tchobanian's review here), our five remaining masks are back for a second round to determine the final three.

Which means it's time for Group C to take the stage one more time with "It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs", as the five remaining celebrities look to impress host Nick Cannon, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Joel McHale – and most important? The viewers…

So let's take a look at what Group C has to bring to the stage this week for their playoffs…

"The Masked Singer" season 3, episode 8 "It Never Hurts to Mask: Group C Playoffs": The five remaining celebrities from Group "C" return for their second performances of the season. Actor and comedian Joel McHale joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, as they dive into the clues and guess who the celebrity singers are performing under their masks.

Here's a look at how the new format works this season for our 18 celebrity question marks:

● Singers will be split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B, and Group C.

● Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B will take the stage as they go from six to three, then Group C.

● The final nine masked contestants from all three groups will then come together as they continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.

● Season 3's singers have earned a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.