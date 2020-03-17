"Shang-Chi" Director Destin Daniel Cretton Tests Negative for Coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to impact all walks of life as we get more and more bad news. After all of the bad news how about a little good news. A few days ago the first-unit production was shut down on the set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings after director Destin Daniel Cretton willingly put himself in isolation and got himself tested for the coronavirus. Cretton has a newborn at home and wanted to make sure that everyone was safe. Less than twelve hours later Disney put a halt to all production on all of their movies including Shang-Chi which is the right decision for the cast, crew, and all involved. That's the bad news but now it's time for some good news. Cretton took to Instagram to share that he doesn't have the virus but also to stress the importance of social distancing.

View this post on Instagram.

Last week Friday, I decided to be tested for the Corona virus. I was working in close proximity with some people who had potentially been exposed, and because Nik and I have a newborn at home, I wanted to be as safe as possible. During my weekend of isolation away from my family, I had a lot of time to ponder this interesting moment in history that our second child was born into, a time full of opinions and division, where scientific truths are debated and brushed off as political spins. But in the midst of this storm, while staring up at a spot on my hotel ceiling that I swear looked exactly like a bunny, I could see something really quite beautiful happening. People all around the world are beginning to realize how connected we are, how vulnerable we are, how much we need each other to survive. I am happy to say that my test came back negative, but I will continue to be even more careful in the days ahead. Because if you believe in good science, and I do, we still have a mountain to climb together. No matter what you believe or how serious you think this problem is, please err on the side of safety and concern for those more vulnerable than you, and remember that having no symptoms doesn't mean you're not a carrier. Please stay hopeful, please stay humble, please stay home. Social distancing is an act of love for yourself, your family, and for every person on this planet. Sending all of you our love from Sydney, Australia.

At the moment we don't know whether the release dates for Shang-Chi will be impacted by this delay. Living in isolation isn't any fun but for the good of all of us please stay inside if you can. Make sure to follow all of the recommendations by doctors at this time. Don't horde supplies. We're going to be okay and we'll all do our best to get through this.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as the Mandarin, and Awkafina in an unknown role. It will be released on February 12, 2021.