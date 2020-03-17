Nevada's finest is back and Quibi has them working their beat – and now the short-form digital content service is gifting viewers finding themselves facing a bit more home time then they expected a sneak preview of their upcoming restart of Comedy Central favorite Reno 911!.

That's right, in the clip below you'll find original series creators, writers, and cast members Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver joined by Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, and Carlos Alazraqui. Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio, and Mary Birdsong.

And just in case you wondering if getting "the band" back together would still result in the same twisted comedic magic we've come to expect, we ask that you just keep this in mind…

THE SQUIRRELS IN THE DUCTS ARE NOT MAKING WORDS!

"'Reno 911!' holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for 're-boot goofin. Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate. Quibi's short format seems custom made for our show." – Thomas Lennon

Running from 2003 to 2009 and structured as a mockumentary-style series that parodied popular "crime cam" series "such as Cops, Reno 911! developed a strong following based on the combination of the cast's improv skills with the storylines' unscripted vibe. The series popularity would lead to the silver screen, with feature film Reno 911!: Miami released in 2007.

Peter Principato of Artists First executive produces alongside with Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher of Jersey Television. Additional casting will be announced at a later date, and Comedy Central Productions is set to produce.

"We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series 'Reno 911!' to the world," said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central's co-heads of original content. "Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call." – Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads – Original Content, Comedy Central

Lennon isn't new to Quibi, having announced earlier that he had set up comedy series Winos at the streamer. In this series, Lennon plays a misguided entrepreneur who moves from Silicon Valley to Napa Valley and tries to turn a run-down vineyard into a success.