"Psychonauts" Limited Physical Edition Released To Help GDC Relief Fund

Starting tomorrow, iam8bit and Limited Run Games will be selling a limited run of a physical edition of Double Fine's Psychonauts to help GDC attending studios. The run will be limited to 1,000 copies for the PS4, with 10% of the proceeds going toward the GDC Relief Charity initiative. This one will come with an all-new exclusive variant cover with art by Psychonauts art director, Scott Campbell. As you may recall, while most major companies were able to pull out and receive little loss, many indie developers were left having to foot the bill themselves. This will help aid those smaller companies who are basically paying out-of-pocket. Here's a few more details on the release.

This joint release from iam8bit and Limited Run Games was originally intended as a Game Developers Conference exclusive at the iam8bit store located in the lobby. However, with the postponement of GDC, plans for the limited edition release have pivoted, with an eye on helping indie developers. Ten percent of all proceeds from the sale of the Psychonauts PS4 limited edition will be given to WINGS, in support of the GDC Relief Charity initiative. WINGS is a new games label that finances games by diverse teams, starting with games made by women and gender minority developers.