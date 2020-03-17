"Predator" and "RoboCop" Get More Figures from Hiya Toys

Just when you think they are done Hiya Toys continues to impress with more exclusives for their Predator and RoboCop 1/18 scale figures. Honestly, I am pretty surprised they are able to continue to come up with new designs for these lines too. This time we are getting a couple of unique ones that fans will surely love. First up is a Battle Damaged Berserker figure that is bloody brilliant. The Predator is from Predators and is shown with brutal injures like a sliced off arm and green blood with great detail. Then we are getting a 1/18 scale Enforcement Droid 209 that is packed with little detail and better yet it is electronic. That's right this little figure is packed with movie accurate sound and dialogue from the RoboCop movie.

Both Predator and RoboCop figures from Hiya Toys are set as Previews Exclusives and are up for pre-order already. The Battle Damage Berserker is priced at $19.99 and the ED209 is priced a little higher at $49.99. You can find pre-orders for these and other figures from their lines here.

Dead or Alive, Get to the Choppa…

From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Based off the action-packed Predators movie, Hiya Toys presents this 1/18-scale action figure of a battle damaged Berserker Predator! Born with superior physical abilities and intelligence, he became Clan Leader of his own hunting clan of Super Predators.

This Predator figure captures the creature's iconic look and brutal injuries with a fully poseable body and detailed paintwork at a 4 1/2" size! Fans can recreate their favorite scene with the included detachable shoulder cannon!

From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The future of law enforcement has arrived! From the original Robocop, Enforcement Droid 209 joins the Hiya Toys Robocop lineup in 1/18 scale! This worthy opponent to Robocop features articulation that mimics the movement of the Droid in the movie, plus movie-accurate sound effects and dialogue!