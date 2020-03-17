Powerless Creator Ben Queen Writes New Graphic Novel Bear as Lumberjanes Reaches #75 in Boom Studios June 2020 Solicitations

Pixar's Cars 2 and NBC's Powerless writer Ben Queen with artist Joe Todd-Stanton have an early advance solicit for their graphic novel Bear, out in August, in Boom's June 2020 solicitations, while Mariko Tamaki and Natacha Bustos launch their Buffy spinoff series Willow, Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora launch a Ranger Slayer series for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Lumberjanes hits #75 withShannon Watters & Kat Leyh… here are Boom Studios's June 2020 solicitations.
BEAR OGN HC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2020*****
Publisher: Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $24.99
Writer: Ben Queen
Artist: Joe Todd-Stanton
Cover Artist: Joe Todd-Stanton
Synopsis:
● Bear is a guide dog for the blind, and he would do anything for his best friend and owner, Patrick. But
when Bear suddenly loses his own vision, he worries that he has lost his purpose! Determined to protect
Patrick at all costs, Bear sets out on a quest to regain his eyesight.
● Along the way Bear will learn to tap into his other senses and begin to see the world from a new
perspective that is at times more rich and colorful than the world he's always known.
● Writer Ben Queen (Disney/Pixar's Cars 2 and Cars 3) draws inspiration from real life stories of how
memory can influence how we recall our own surroundings, and artist Joe Todd-Stanton (A Mouse Called
Julian) lovingly renders an unforgettable story of one dog's grand adventure from the wooded countryside
to the heart of Manhattan where he encounters new friends and discovers his true calling.
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: WILLOW #1
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Mariko Tamaki
Artist: Natacha Bustos
Cover Artist:
Main Cover: Jen Bartel
Variant Cover: Mirka Andolfo
Incentive Cover: Jen Bartel
Incentive Cover: Mirka Andolfo
Synopsis:
● After everything—and everyone—she lost to the Hellmouth, Willow is leaving Sunnydale on a
world-spanning road trip in search of her true self.
● She stumbles on a community of people like her: lost witches looking for answers…but there's a darkness at
the heart of it, one that reminds Willow of something she's felt before, something that she fears inside
herself.
● Now, truly alone for the first time in her life, Willow must rely only on her instincts—and her magic—to
save herself from a threat Buffy never prepared her to face…or the rest of the world will pay the price.
● Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Harley Quinn: Breaking
Glass) and superstar artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) bring Willow face to face with
the truth of her past…and plant the seeds for a future no one could've predicted.
ANGEL + SPIKE #13
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Bryan Edward Hill
Artist: Piotr Kowalski
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Ignacio Valicenti
Spotlight Cover: Gleb Melnikov
Variant Cover: Piotr Kowalski
Incentive Cover: Ben Templesmith
Synopsis: Angel's been to hell—but Hollywood in the 60s might be even worse! An untold story from Angel's past
is revealed for the first time as Angel's Hollywood starlet friend is murdered—and Angel is the only one looking for
her killer. As Angel discovers the truth behind her death, he'll be forced to choose between justice and
redemption— and will make a choice that will haunt him forever.
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #16
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Jordie Bellaire
Artist: Julian Lopez
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: David López
Variant Cover: Marguerite Sauvage
Fire Variant Cover: Matthew Taylor
Incentive Cover (1:25): Lisa Sterle
Synopsis: When a beloved teacher from their school goes missing, Buffy and Kendra will have to put aside their
differences to uncover the true threat—whose identity will shake both Slayers to their cores!
FIREFLY #18
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Greg Pak
Artist: Lalit Kumar Sharma
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Marc Aspinall
Variant Cover: George Kambadais
Incentive Cover: Ingo Römling
Synopsis: When the notorious outlaw Mal Reynolds agreed to wear a sheriff's badge, he figured he could change a
thing or two about how "justice" is dispensed in the 'Verse. And maybe he did. But has the badge changed him? His
former crew members, and current smugglers Kaylee, Leonard, and Jayne are about to find out the hard way!
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER LEGACY EDITION BOOK 2 SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2020*****
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $29.99
Writer: Christopher Golden, Andi Watson, Douglas Petrie, Thomas E. Sniegoski
Artist: Cliff Richards, Hector Gomez, Ryan Sook, Christian Zanier
Cover Artist: Nimit Malavia
Synopsis:
● Set during the third season of the Buf y the Vampire Slayer television series, discover the untold stories of
the Scoobies during the most dangerous time ever—their final year at Sunnydale High! As if finals and the
threat of further education weren't bad enough, Buffy & her friends will have to fight superpowered
vampires and doppelgängers, all at the whim of the terrifying Big Bad Selke!
● Collects Buffy the Vampire Slayer #11-19 (Dark Horse Comics), as well as short stories from the era,
including "Bad Dog," the first comic work by screenwriter/director and Buf y alum Douglas Petrie.
MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2020*****
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $19.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Simone di Meo
Cover Artist: Dan Mora
Synopsis:
● The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find their missing teammate Tommy Oliver, AKA The
Mighty Morphin Green Ranger, but soon discover he's joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the
Foot Clan! But the Rangers must also deal with another unexpected (fr)enemy—the Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total
destruction?!
● Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) and illustrated by Simone di Meo (Power
Rangers: Beyond The Grid), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fight—and maybe team up with—the
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the first time ever.
● Collects the complete 5-issue series.
POWER RANGERS: RANGER SLAYER #1
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $7.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Dan Mora
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Dan Mora
Variant Cover: Dan Mora
Black and White Variant: Dan Mora
Synopsis:
● The Ranger Slayer – AKA Kimberly Hart, the Pink Mighty Morphin Power Ranger from the alternate
universe once ruled by Lord Dakkon – returns home and nothing is like she expected.
● In a world that only knows her as a villain, can Kimberly show her universe that she's become a hero…and
is that even the right thing to do?
● Confronted by a terrifying new version of an old enemy, and with her home in chaos, Kimberly will make a
stunning choice that no Power Rangers fan can miss.
● This issue is also a perfect jumping on point for new readers – and sets the stage for the next Power Rangers
epic!
POWER RANGERS: RANGER SLAYER #1 FOIL COVER
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $8.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Dan Mora
Cover Artist: Goñi Montes
Synopsis: Goñi Montes presents a Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 Foil Cover, featuring art never before
solicited in Previews!
POWER RANGERS: RANGER SLAYER #1 SPOILER COVER
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $8.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Dan Mora
Cover Artist: Jen Bartel
Synopsis: Jen Bartel presents a Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 cover too shocking to be shown in Previews!
This cover will be completely bagged and not publicly previewed.
MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #52
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Francesco Mortarino
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Jamal Campbell
Incentive Cover: Kris Anka
Incentive Cover: Jamal Campbell
Synopsis: As tensions rise between the OMEGA RANGERS and the MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS
over the return of , Kimberly takes it upon herself to interrogate their new prisoner. Meanwhile, a team
of Rangers on a crucial intergalactic mission come face to face with the herald of a new threat heading straight for
Earth!
MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #52 FOIL COVER
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Daniele di Nicuolo
Cover Artist: Goñi Montes
Synopsis: The newest release in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Foil Cover initiative!
LUMBERJANES DISCOVER YOURS EDITION #1
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $1.00
Writer: Noelle Stevenson & Grace Ellis
Artist: Brooklyn Allen
Cover Artist: Noelle Stevenson
Synopsis: Discover where the New York Times bestseller & Eisner Award-winning series began before selling over
1.5 million copies worldwide!
Jo, April, Mal, Molly and Ripley are five best pals determined to have an awesome summer together…and they're
not gonna let any wacky quest or an array of supernatural critters get in their way!
IRREDEEMABLE DISCOVER YOURS EDITION #1
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $1.00
Writer: Mark Waid
Artist: Peter Krause
Cover Artist: John Cassaday
Synopsis: Discover the debut issue of the super hero series that broke all the rules!
The acclaimed team of writer Mark Waid (Kingdom Come, The Avengers) and artist Peter Krause (The Power of
Shazam!) challenge everything you think you know about superheroes by exploring the good, the bad…and the
irredeemable inside even the greatest of us all!
IRREDEEMABLE OMNIBUS SC
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $49.99
Writer: Mark Waid
Artists: Peter Krause, Diego Barreto, Paul Azaceta, Emma Rios, Howard Chaykin, Damian Couceiro, Marcio
Takara
Cover Artist: Design by Scott Newman
Synopsis:
● When the Plutonian, the world's greatest superhero, snaps and turns into the world's greatest villain, only
his former teammates have a chance at stopping his rampage. What became of the hope and promise once
inside him? What happens to the world when its savior betrays it? What makes a hero irredeemable? For
the first time, the entire Irredeemable saga is available in a single volume.
● The acclaimed team of writer Mark Waid (Kingdom Come, The Avengers) and artist Peter Krause, along
with some of the most acclaimed creators in comics, challenge everything you think you know about
superheroes by exploring the good, the bad…and the irredeemable inside all of us.
● Collects Irredeemable #1-37, Irredeemable Special #1 and Incorruptible #25-26.
THE RED MOTHER VOL. 1 SC
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $14.99
Writer: Jeremy Haun
Artist: Danny Luckert
Cover Artist: Jeremy Haun
Synopsis:
● After losing her eye and the man she loves in a brutal mugging, Daisy McDonough is left trying to put the
pieces of her life back together. Just when she begins to think she can heal, she starts to see strange things
through her new prosthetic eye. And The Red Mother sees her in return.
● Writer Jeremy Haun (The Beauty, The Realm) and artist Danny Luckert (Regression) present The Red
Mother, a creeping horror series that examines the dangers that hide in plain sight – and the consequences
of digging beneath the surface to find the truth underneath.
● Collects issues #1-4.
THE RED MOTHER #7
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Jeremy Haun
Artist: Danny Luckert
Cover Artist: Jeremy Haun
Synopsis: Daisy is on another continent working for Leland Black when she begins to realize that the problems she
thought she left behind in New York City have followed her all the way to London. As strange things continue to
happen, Daisy finds that she has a bigger puzzle that must be solved.
FAITHLESS II #3
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Main Cover Retail Price: $3.99
Erotic Variant Cover Retail Price: $4.99
Writer: Brian Azzarello
Artist: Maria Llovet
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Maria Llovet
Connecting Erotic Variant Cover: Tula Lotay
Synopsis: Faith is ready to take new risks with her art and her magic—and something powerful that lives between
the two. But her experiments draw new attention, and a mysterious collector may be interested in more than just
Faith's art.
SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #9
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: James Tynion IV
Artist: Werther Dell'Edera
Cover Artist: Werther Dell'Edera
Synopsis: With her mysterious employers looking to recall and reprimand her, Erica's running out of time to save
the town of Archer's Peak. Do the answers lie with the mysterious young girl found in the monster's lair who no one
can identify?
STRANGE SKIES OVER EAST BERLIN SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2020*****
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $14.99
Writer: Jeff Loveness
Artist: Lisandro Estherren
Cover Artist: Evan Cagle
Synopsis:
● When a mysterious alien probe lands outside East Berlin and into Soviet control, the Americans send their
top spy in to investigate. Herring has spent the entire Cold War infiltrating the inner circles of East German
intelligence for a cause he barely believes in anymore. But as he gets ever closer to the truth, he may find
that the power he seeks is too dangerous for anyone to control or contain.
● Writer Jeff Loveness (Judas) and artist Lisandro Estherren (Redneck) present a chilling and intense thriller
about a terrifying inhuman threat at the heart of the Cold War – and the one American spy who can save the
world…if he can save himself first. Collects the complete 4-issue series.
KING OF NOWHERE #4
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: W. Maxwell Prince
Artist: Tyler Jenkins
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Tyler Jenkins
Variant Cover: Martín Morazzo
Synopsis: As Denis digs deeper into the secrets of Nowhere, he only finds more questions—about the strange town,
and about his own history. When he meets a man in full hazmat gear, Denis finally learns the truth about what
brought him to Nowhere.
ALIENATED #5
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Simon Spurrier
Artist: Chris Wildgoose
Cover Artist: Chris Wildgoose
Synopsis: Everyone knows the consequences of absolute power—and the three Sams are no exception. As their
different desires come to a head, the only thing that stands in their way is each other. And Chip's deadly powers are
in the center of it all.
ONCE & FUTURE #10
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Kieron Gillen
Artist: Dan Mora
Cover Artist: Dan Mora
Synopsis: Revenge is the greatest motivator and Gran and Duncan have awakened the ire of the mother of all
monsters…
BILL & TED OMNIBUS
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR JULY 2020*****
Publisher: BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $29.99
Writer: Brian Lynch, Brian Joines
Artist: Jerry Gaylord, Bachan
Cover Artist: Jamal Campbell
Synopsis:
● Join Bill & Ted in this totally resplendent, triumphant, stellar, and non-heinous follow up to Bill & Ted's
Bogus Journey!
● The universe's most excellent duo has saved the world, but now it's time to fulfill their destiny to become
the inspiration for galactic harmony.
● Collects Bill & Ted's Most Triumphant Return, Bill & Ted Go to Hell, and Bill & Ted Save the Universe
for a special value price that no fan can miss!
JIM HENSON'S THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE #10
Publisher: Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Matthew Erman
Artist: Jo Migyeong
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Mona Finden
Variant Cover: Kelly & Nichole Matthews
Synopsis: All-Maudra Mayrin, newly crowned leader of the Gelfling people, must travel overseas to prevent a civil
war that could tear the Gelfling nation apart. But when her ship is attacked by a legendary sea monster, and the crew
itself swallowed alive, Mayrin must decide how far she is willing to go for her people.
JIM HENSON'S THE STORYTELLER: GHOSTS #4
Publisher: Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: VER
Artist: VER
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Michael Walsh
Variant Cover: VER
Synopsis: A grandmother fights to get back to the mortal world to fulfill a promise to her granddaughter, but
Weles, the Slavic god of death, and his creatures are determined to bring her to her final resting place.
LABYRINTH: CORONATION VOL. 2 SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2020*****
Publisher: Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $16.99
Writer: Simon Spurrier and Ryan Ferrier
Artist: Daniel Bayliss with Irene Flores
Cover Artist: Fiona Staples
Synopsis:
● As the clock ticks ever closer to the thirteenth hour, Maria struggles through the canals of the Labyrinth
alongside her peculiar band of companions, wishing desperately to be reunited with her son. While she may
be no closer to the Owl King's castle, Maria begins to uncover the secrets of the Labyrinth and her own
power within the walls of this magical domain.
● Written by Simon Spurrier (Jim Henson's The Power of the Dark Crystal) and Ryan Ferrier (Kong on the
Planet of the Apes) and illustrated by Daniel Bayliss (Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Dragons) and Irene
Flores (Heavy Vinyl), Labyrinth: Coronation Volume Two continues the bestselling prequel to one of Jim
Henson's most iconic creations.
● Collects issues #5-8.
THE MAGICIANS: NEW CLASS SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2020*****
Publisher: Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $19.99
Writer: Lev Grossman & Lilah Sturges
Artist: Pius Bak
Cover Artist: Qistina Khalidah
Synopsis:
● New York Times bestselling series creator Lev Grossman returns with an all-new story in the world of The
Magicians with award-winning writer Lilah Sturges and rising star artist Pius Bak that features the first
appearance of the next generation of heroes and villains.
● Long after Quentin Coldwater has graduated from Brakebills, Dean Fogg welcomes the first class in
Brakebills history to include hedge magicians, who are known for being dangerous practitioners of
unsanctioned magic. As these two student bodies clash, everyone at Brakebills is forced to take a side – not
realizing a new threat has targeted them all!
● The malevolence behind the threat at Brakebills will rock everyone to their cores – and even shock
longtime fans of The Magicians!
WICKED THINGS #4
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: John Allison
Artist: Max Sarin
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Max Sarin
Variant Cover: John Allison
Synopsis: Lottie gets a new lead on her case—aka the murder she was framed for—but with her work at Scotland
Yard consisting of photocopying and coffee runs, how will she find time to pursue the true criminal?
LUMBERJANES #75
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Shannon Watters & Kat Leyh
Artist: Kat Leyh
Cover Artist:
Main Cover: Kat Leyh
Preorder Cover: Harriet Moulton
Synopsis: It's Mal and Molly's turn to check off every to-do on their end-of-summer wish list. There's a lot of fun
they want to get to, but they're perfectly happy to dilly-dally, just as long as they're wasting time together!
LUMBERJANES VOL. 15 SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2020*****
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $14.99
Writer: Shannon Watters & Kat Leyh
Artist: AnneMarie Rogers
Cover Artist: Kat Leyh
Synopsis:
● Jo's birthday is coming up, and April is determined to pull out all the stops for her best friend! But when
her elaborate plans for a huge, over-the-top celebration fall through, April recruits the yetis and some
fellow 'Janes to put on a play for Jo, instead.
● Meanwhile, Mal has been tasked with keeping Jo busy to protect the surprise, but she might've done TOO
good a job. Will the birthday girl make it back in time for her own party? And does she even want to?
● Join the celebrations with this brand-new adventure written by Shannon Watters and Kat Leyh (Super
Cakes) and illustrated by talented newcomer AnneMarie Rogers.
● Collects issues #57-60.
GHOSTED IN L.A. #12
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $3.99
Writer: Sina Grace
Artist: Siobhan Keenan
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Siobhan Keenan
Variant Cover: Sina Grace
Synopsis: As if trying to stop her former roommate from exorcising all her dead friends isn't hard enough, the
deadline for Daphne to declare her major is fast approaching. For the first time, it's time for Daphne to stand on her
own and decide what really matters—and life at Rycroft Manor will never be the same again!
GHOSTED IN L.A. VOL. 2 SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2020*****
Publisher: BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $14.99
Writer: Sina Grace
Artist: Siobhan Keenan with Cathy Le (colors)
Cover Artist: Siobhan Keenan
Synopsis:
● Daphne is really getting used to this whole "living with ghosts" thing. Except for the fact that Daphne is
starting to have some funny feelings for one of the new ghosts, a former rockstar named Zola. But it's fine.
Just fine! Just your standard girl-meets-girl-who-is-dead relationship. Don't make a big deal out of it.
● Collects issues #5-8.
ADVENTURE TIME™: FIONNA & CAKE
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2020*****
Publisher: KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price: $9.99
Writer: Zachary Sterling, Ian McGinty, Jen Wang, Frank Gibson, Kiernan Sjursen-Lien
Artist: Becky Dreistadt, Britt Wilson, Christine Larsen
Cover Artist: Design by Chelsea Roberts
Synopsis:
● Join Fionna and Cake on their greatest adventures throughout the Land of Ooo. From their interactions with
Prince Gumball and his Candy Court to their battles with the Ice Queen, this volume collects all the Fionna
and Cake stories that make the Eisner-Award winning series perfect for fans of all ages.
● Join an all-star cast of creators in this timeless collection that no Adventure Time™ fan can miss!