"Operation: Kaldstrom" Up For Preorder! – "Infinity"

Brace yourselves, Infinity players, for "Operation: Kaldstrom" is coming!

Operation: Kaldstrom is an all-new starter box releasing for Infinity on April 29th of this year (if all goes well), with pre-orders already starting to roll in for Corvus Belli. If you order this starter box set from Corvus Belli's web store, it will come with a special edition miniature as well.

From the press release on the Corvus Belli website:

Operation: Kaldstrøm Battle Pack is a box containing 14 miniatures belonging to two different armies, an introductory ruleset, cardboard scenery, dice—everything you need to start collecting Infinity CodeOne or just to complete your collection! In addition to this, Operation: Kaldstrøm is the official way to introduce yourself to the Infinity CodeOne ruleset, as it includes a full color rulebook with 5 tutorial missions to teach you how to play, making it easy to understand the Infinity CodeOne core mechanics. In this booklet you will also find the background and troop profiles of all the troops in the Battle Pack. There is also a brief guide to the Infinity universe and advice on exploring it in more detail. Operation: Kaldstrøm contains 2 totally new Starter Packs of two brand new factions: PanOceania the hyperpower of the Infinity universe, and Yu Jing, PanOceania's main contender -, its perpetual opponent. A total of 14 highly detailed metal miniatures!

What do you think about this new starter box set, and about Infinity as a whole? Is it a fun game? I haven't had a chance to learn how to play it just yet, but it looks interesting for sure! Let us know your thoughts on this game, and if you've played it, shed some light on the impact that this boxed set may have for the life of this game!