Oddly Enough, There's Now a "Ring Fit Adventure" Shortage

It's more than just toilet paper that people are having trouble tracking down. Nintendo's exercise-focused Ring Fit Adventure is now difficult to find, and scalpers are charging outrageous prices for the game.

Coronavirus may be causing massive issues across the world, but it's also causing Ring Fit Adventure to be much more scarce than usual. It's apparently sold out at places like GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon. It looks like everyone wants to get their fitness on while self-quarantining.

Scalpers are selling the game for much higher prices as a result, so if you're looking to buy the game, don't get taken in by the high prices. Upward of $200 and other similar numbers mean you should just wait until you can find the game cheaper.

And maybe play something else while you're self-quarantining. Animal Crossing is on its way out, after all. In the end, that's obviously going to be the better choice for longevity.