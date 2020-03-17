"Nightmare Before Christmas" Gets Fancy with New Enesco Statues

Disney fans can never rest as we are constantly getting new collectibles. This one is for those Nightmare Before Christmas fans out there as your favorite cast of characters are back but with new outfits. It looks like Enesco is bringing Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and Lock, Shock and Barrel into the fold with Conture De Force styles. All of these figures are unique and fancy spins on these beloved Nightmare Before Christmas statues. These designed are nicely detailed and can be a nice addition to any fans collection and add a little extra pizzazz to their growing collection.

All of the Nightmare Before Christmas Statues from Enesco is prices at $79.99, however, Lock Shock and Barrel are priced at only $64.99. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

This is Halloween!

DISNEY SHOWCASE NBX COUTURE DE FORCE JACK

From Enesco. Your favorite creeps from The Nightmare Before Christmas join the Couture De Force Collection from Enesco! Featuring elegant style, these figurines will add some class to your collection!

DISNEY SHOWCASE NBX COUTURE DE FORCE SALLY

DISNEY SHOWCASE NBX LOCK SHOCK AND BARREL

DISNEY SHOWCASE NBX OOGIE BOOGIE

