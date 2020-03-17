New Puzzler "Filament" Receives An April Release Date

Kasedo Games and Beard Envy have announced today that their upcoming puzzler Filament will be getting a release on PC in late April. Specifically, April 23rd on Steam while a Nintendo Switch version will be coming out sometime later this year. The game comes with over 300 puzzles with different ways to approach and solve them, all while you try to figure out what happened to all the people aboard the station. It's a pretty cool change of pace with a couple of genres married together. Check out the trailer below as we wait for the game to come out next month.

Board The Alabaster, one of The Filament Corporation's flagship research vessels, and try to wrestle control back from a mysterious complication which left the ship locked down and the crew missing. With only the help of Juniper, the ships stricken pilot, face fiendishly difficult puzzles that will push you to the limit in a bid to uncover what happened to the crew and why they disappeared. A single-player game with complex, yet ultra-addictive puzzles, challenge yourself to board the Alabaster, then challenge yourself to leave.