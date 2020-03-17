NBC's New Amsterdam isn't going to let This Is Us corner the market on "hello/goodbye" kicks to "The Feels" this week, with Reynolds (Jocko Sims) doing a heartbreaking "victory lap" around the hospital before jetting off to the west coast. Of course, that can't be all of the drama this week: Max (Ryan Eggold) continues looking for alternate sources of funding for the hospital, while Kapoor (Anupam Kher) tries to get through to a patient who's found himself grounded.

Here's a look at this week's "Liftoff" – and don't forget: Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0, Lost) joins the series in a recurring role starting with the April 7 episode. Kim's Dr. Cassian Shin is the new head trauma surgeon, who joins the hospital as it goes through a major shake-up.

"New Amsterdam" season 2, episode 17 "Liftoff": Max searches for a solution to crowdfunding after his eye-opening appearance in a viral "Go Fund Me" video. Reynolds takes his last laps at the hospital while Kapoor helps a former pilot deal with his life as a paraplegic.

In the wake of the ambulance crash that ended season one of "New Amsterdam," medical director Dr. Max Goodwin must grieve the death of someone close to him while continuing his commitment to solve systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add his new responsibilities as a father and his cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max has to wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But, "How can I help?" is not just Max's catchphrase, it's his reason for living. As long as he's helping others, he's able to find hope in the most hopeless of places.

The NBC series stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher. Series creator David Schulner executive produces alongside Peter Horton, Michael Slovis, and David Foster. Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, and Mount Moriah share production.

New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.