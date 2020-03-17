"My Hero Academia" Gets a New figma from Good Smile Company

My Hero Academia fans have a new collectible figure to put their sights on! Shoto Todoroki is getting his very own figma figure from Good Smile Company. This figure is one fans have been waiting for and it will certainly fill your My Hero Academia needs. This figure is nicely detailed and comes with a vast variety of accessories. It looks like Todoroki will be getting three interchangeable faces, one standard, one happy, and one angry. Of course, this isn't My Hero Academia without quirks so he will be coming will both fire and ice effect piece for this figure. A display base and posing rod do come with him too so you can pose him in a lot of great positions.

The My Hero Academia Shoto Todoroki sigma from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $70. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

"Bring your best Midoriya, I'm taking you down."

figma Shoto Todoroki

"It's not your fault. We're just playing on different levels."

