Manticore Games Launches Open Alpha For "Core" Platform

This week, Manticore Games launched an open alpha for their brand new platform Core, a free space and community for people to create and play games. The essence of the platform is to give player-creators an open-access space to create, collaborate, and share content they're working on. Their own description says it will give players "radical accessibility with the power of Unreal Engine", essentially giving them the tools and the space to make whatever they feel like. And if you so desire, get feedback from players and other designers, as well as publish your content immediately. No word yet on how long the open alpha will last or what the endgame will be for people to sign up and use the service when its fully running. But if you're a designer looking for something new and don't have a budget to buy what you need, this might be a great alternative to try out. Here's a couple of quotes from the announcement and a video to show it off.

"The new generation of gamers has grown-up expecting not just to play games but to create and modify them. After video and streaming, the next UGC revolution of participatory interactive entertainment is video games and it starts with Core, which is about creating and playing together," said Frederic Descamps, CEO at Manticore Games. "Thanks to Core, games and virtual worlds that required millions of dollars and took a massive amount of time to develop, test, and publish can now be live in a few days, or fewer. Our mission, starting with the Open Alpha, is to tear down industry barriers and enable experiences we have yet to encounter." "Core is for everyone who wants to experiment and express their creativity in new ways," said Jordan Maynard, Manticore's Chief Creative Officer. "Most gamers have had an idea they've been itching to see as a game and now, with Core, there is nothing standing in their way. Core is offering a full game studio and publisher in one free service. A YouTube and Twitch-like revolution is coming to how games are created and played — and Core is the launchpad of this new frontier."