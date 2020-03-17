Hulu is joining a number of television and film services and studios doing their part to ease the pressures of social distancing and self-quarantining created by the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the Disney-owned streamer released the first three episodes of the Reese Witherspoon/Kerry Washington-starring limited series adaptation of Celeste Ng's bestselling 2017 novel Little Fires Everywhere.

Here's a look at the tweet announcing the release of "The Spark" (directed by Lynn Shelton, written by Liz Tigelaar), "Seeds and All" (directed by Michael Weaver, written by Nancy Won), and "Seventy Cents" (directed by Weaver, written by Raamla Mohamed):

SURPRISE. 🔥 The first three episodes of #LittleFiresEverywhere are out now on @hulu! We'd clap, but @ReeseW has that covered. 👏 pic.twitter.com/2o9U52WZGe — Little Fires Everywhere (@LittleFiresHulu) March 18, 2020

Here's a look at the Hulu series' official trailer:

Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller, "Little Fires Everywhere" follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Little Fires Everywhere stars Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren), and Huang Lu (Bebe).

Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Washington's Simpson Street, and ABC Signature Studios produce. Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Casual) serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone, and Lynn Shelton executive produce – with Ng as producer.

In our The Bleeding Cool Top 30 TV Series Influencers 2020 list, we listed the series at #27 – with our belief that Witherspoon and Washington always leave their bloody best on the stage. But Ng's novel contains more than enough dramatic shifts to keep viewers tuned to the twisted fates of Witherspoon's Elena and Washington's as Mia.

We see this being the "heir apparent" to HBO's Big Little Lies, especially after what felt like an over-rated (except for Meryl Streep) second season. Television has shown us time and again that there is a seriously strong audience out there for "smart thrillers" and "smart mystery drama" (even the film industry caught on to it with the success of Knives Out). If Little Fires Everywhere plays its cards right, it has the potential to be 2020's most NPR-autopsied series.