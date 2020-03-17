"LEGO Masters" Season 1 "Storybook": Can Our Teams Tell Their Stories With Bricks? [PREVIEW]

It's "Storytime!" on this week's round of FOX's brick-building competition series LEGO Masters, as our remaining teams are tasked with putting their unique spin to a tale told aloud – with a twist being promised that will result in one of the team's walking away with a sweet vacation prize.

So series host Will Arnett, judges Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett, and special guest star Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) will be on hand to see just how creative our teams can be – and if they were paying attention to the story.

LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Host Will Arnett and guest star Nicole Byer in the "Storybook" episode

But before we look at the preview images for "Storybook", here a reminder of our standings: Mark & Boone walked away with the top prize one more time (with Tyler & Amy scoring second)- while Jermaine & Mel were eliminated and Richard & Flynn finding themselves "at risk".

"LEGO Masters" season 1, episode 7 "Storybook": The remaining contestants are given the opportunity to showcase their creativity when they are tasked with interpreting a story that is read aloud from a book selected just for this competition. Nicole Byer, comedian, actress, writer and host of "Nailed It!," joins the duos on set as she helps the contestants through a twist that leads to a huge vacation prize. Only one duo will impress the judges enough to take home the prize

LEGO Masters' first-season teams include: Aaron & Christian, Amie & Krystle, Jermaine & Mel, Jessie & Kara, Manny & Nestor, Mark & Boone, Richard & Flynn, Sam & Jessica, Travis & Corey, and Tyler & Amy.

LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Guest star Nicole Byer and host Will Arnett with contestants Boone and Mark in the "Storybook" episode
LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants Richard and Flynn with host Will Arnett and guest star Nicole Byer in the "Storybook" episode
LEGO MASTERS: L-R: Contestants in the "Storybook" episode
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX
©2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

FOX's LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Plan B, and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group, for The LEGO Group. Anthony Dominici executive-produces the FOX series, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

FOX's LEGO Masters airs Wednesdays, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT.

