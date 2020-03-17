Jorge Aguirre and Andrès Vera Martinez Launch Monster Locker Graphic Novel Series From First Second

Monster Locker is a new middle-grade graphic novel series written by The Arcadia Project series: Giants Beware!; Dragons Beware!; Monsters Beware! author Jorge Aguirre with art by Andrès Vera Martinez, in which a sixth-grader named Pablo and his friends must stop various monsters that emerge from a portal inside of his locker from destroying their entire grade school.

Mark Siegel at First Second acquired Monster Locker to be published in 2022. Their agent, Tanya McKinnon at McKinnon Literary, arranged the deal.