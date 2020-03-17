Giveaway: S.H.Figuarts TokuSHOUTsu Figure Pack

Would you like to win three action figures in an S.H.Figuarts TokuSHOUTsu Figure Pack? We got a special contest for you to enter. The company was kind enough to give us a bundle of three new figures, as well as an exclusive poster to go with them. We have descriptions of all three of them below for you to read about. But you get can all of them together in a single pack of figures. So how do you win these? All you have to do is click this link! Seriously, go to that link, which will take you to a contest entry form. You can also enter multiple times by following us on our social media accounts for Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. You have until Tuesday, March 24th at 9:30am PDT to do so.

Masked Rider Neo 2 "Kamen Rider", Bandai S.H.Figuarts (Shinkocchou Seihou)

"Bring it on, Shocker!" Following Kamen Rider Neo 1 comes Kamen Rider Neo 2, with the Shinkocchou Seihou system that brings you the most realistically posable action figures ever made!

Remodeled Cyclone "Masked Rider," Bandai S.H. Figuarts

S.H. Figurarts presents the Cyclone (Remodeled Ver.) motorcycle as seen in the original 1971 Kamen Rider TV series!

Takeshi Hongou "Masked Rider", Bandai S.H.Figuarts

Henshin!!! It's the literal Man behind the mask, Takeshi hongou! This 1/12 scale action figure is digitally colored for incredible realism. Includes 3 left and 4 right optional hands, and "henshin" Transformation scene effect parts Made out of pet plastic to re-create transformation scenes.

That's all! Literally, just go to that contest entry page and follow us on social media, and you could win all three of these TokuSHOUTsu figures plus a poster. Now, before the complaints start rolling in about how you don't use social media… sorry, that's not our problem. If you quit social media or refuse to use one or all of them, that's not on us. It's 2020, if you seriously want to win these, you need to use it. Also, unlike previous contests, we here at Bleeding Cool will not be selecting the winners for this one. It is being operated by a third party who will also distribute the prizes. Best of luck to you!

This contest is limited to players in North America. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.