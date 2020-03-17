"Evangelion" No. 13 Giji-Shunka3 Has Arrived with Kotobukiya

Neon Genesis Evangelion has been getting a lot of collectibles lately. The thing that this tells me is that this anime still has fans that are still going strong for this beloved franchise. This time Kotobukiya is releasing a new model kit featuring Evangelion No. 13 Giji-Shinka3! This model is beautifully designed and features over 400 pre-colored pieces for builder convenience. This body style is defiantly unique and pretty badass with the classic Evangelion body but with an alien design and added pieces. Giji-Shinka3 does come with multiple interchangeable hands, weapons, and accessories too. This is a figure that any fan of the series should build and add to their collection.

The Evangelion No. 13 Giji-Shinka3 Model Kit from Kotobukiya does not have a price or release date just yet. When pre-orders do go live you will be able to find them located here.

To the stars.

EVANGELION NO. 13 GIJI-SHINKA3 PLASTIC MODEL KIT

A KOTOBUKIYA Japanese import! Neon Genesis Evangelion continues to be one of the most enduring anime franchises in history with some of the most beloved characters of all time… not least of which are the incredible giant robots known as Evas. Following up on the latest version of the Test Type 01 is the next intricate plastic model kit from the series, EVANGELION NO. 13 GIJI-SHINKA3! Appearing as a tall, lanky cyborg machine resembling the Unit-01, Giji-Shinka3 is the awakened form of Evangelion No. 13. It has a similar humanoid body with thin limbs, reinforced knees and chest, shoulder extensions, and horned head, but it adds to the alien look with four arms and a shocking white and black color scheme with some subtle red and green accents!

The model kit is comprised of over 400 pre-colored parts so no painting is required, and it has an amazing 60 points of articulation for extreme poseability. Giji-Shinka3 also comes with multiple interchangeable hand, weapon, and accessory parts including halos, tendrils, spears, and more. Sculpted by Yuichi Kuwamura and Shohei Chiba, Evangelion No. 13 Giji-Shinka3 stands 7 ½ inches tall (1/400 scale). Display it by itself or with other Evangelion-inspired plastic model kits from Kotobukiya!

(This item is a reproduction.)