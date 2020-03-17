Emi Gennis Turns "What to Pack for Certain Death" Into a Graphic Nonfiction Book

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Certain Death

Emi Gennis' is creating a graphic nonfiction book with a title that would be perfectly timed if published now. But sadly, will have to to wait until 2024.

Certain Death

What to Pack for Certain Death will the story of adventurers throughout history who valiantly tried to explore new places and ended up failing miserably.

Certain Death

It is based on a 2014 post on The Nib by Gennis.

Certain Death

To be published by Random House Graphic and acquired by Whitney Leopard, the deal was done by agent Rhea Lyons at HG Literary.

Certain Death

I wonder if there's any chance of a coronavirus update in time for publication?

 

About Rich Johnston

Chief writer and founder of Bleeding Cool. Father of two. Comic book clairvoyant. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   globe  