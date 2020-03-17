Emi Gennis Turns "What to Pack for Certain Death" Into a Graphic Nonfiction Book

Emi Gennis' is creating a graphic nonfiction book with a title that would be perfectly timed if published now. But sadly, will have to to wait until 2024.

What to Pack for Certain Death will the story of adventurers throughout history who valiantly tried to explore new places and ended up failing miserably.

It is based on a 2014 post on The Nib by Gennis.

To be published by Random House Graphic and acquired by Whitney Leopard, the deal was done by agent Rhea Lyons at HG Literary.

I wonder if there's any chance of a coronavirus update in time for publication?