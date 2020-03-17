Dynamite Plan To Offer Full Returns To Retailers, Following Image Comics

Diamond Comics has allowed all retailers to sell tomorrow's comic books today. Earlier today, Bleeding Cool reported that Image Comics had made all FOC titles this month returnable (did they check with all lead creators first? but who would be churlish to refuse?). We are waiting on Marvel and DC Comics to hear their plans – I understand Marvel will be revealing help for fans and retailers to get more Marvel in people's lives who are staying home in the current coronavirus pandemic. Though maybe there could be a little less demand from fans to creators and editors on social media, that they start giving all their comics away for free immediately? Anyway, Nick Barrucci of Dynamite Entertainment has followed Image Comics and has told retailers the following;

We know you're awaiting word from all of your publishing partners, but a quick word to let you know we are here, listening. We are discussing and working with Diamond on an informed response, and hope to have news shortly about easing your burden in the coming weeks. One option we would like to offer is that Dynamite would take returns (as Image has announced and other publishers may do as well) – but Diamond has a large amount of volume, and has many factors to consider, and we are understanding of that in case it's not feasible overall. If Diamond has challenges doing so, we at Dynamite will take returns directly. Obviously, we have to coordinate any logistics with each retailer if we are doing so directly. The answers may not be coming quick enough, but they are coming. Diamond is a great company and works with retailers and publishers day in and day out, but this is an unprecedented situation, but Dynamite is here for you.

So Dynamite will take returns from comic book stores, wither through Diamond or independently. More announcements to come, I am sure.