The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow are heading into an episode that's trying to sell itself as being "just another bizarre adventure in history" outing – but we all know what it's hiding behind its back: "The Feels". That's because this is the episode where Ray (Brandon Routh) and Nora (Courtney Ford) say their goodbyes before leaving the Waverider for the final time.

To give you a sense of what to expect, we have two need previews for "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness". In the first, Zari (Tala Ashe) is introduced to Book Club – and the benefits of "lying among friends"; while in the second clip, Ray finally gets to tell the team the big news… almost:

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 5, episode 7 "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness": SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala