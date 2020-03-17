"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 5 "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness": Zari Meets Book Club; Ray (Almost) Tells The Team [PREVIEW]

The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow are heading into an episode that's trying to sell itself as being "just another bizarre adventure in history" outing – but we all know what it's hiding behind its back: "The Feels". That's because this is the episode where Ray (Brandon Routh) and Nora (Courtney Ford) say their goodbyes before leaving the Waverider for the final time.

Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

To give you a sense of what to expect, we have two need previews for "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness". In the first, Zari (Tala Ashe) is introduced to Book Club – and the benefits of "lying among friends"; while in the second clip, Ray finally gets to tell the team the big news… almost:

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 5, episode 7 "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness": SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0549r.jpg — Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0230r2.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave and Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0264b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Tala Ashe as Zari, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Ramona Young as Mona Wu — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0188b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Tala Ashe as Zari, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ramona Young as Mona Wu and Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0169b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk and Tala Ashe as Zari — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0149b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ramona Young as Mona Wu, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe. Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Tala Ashe as Zari — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0135b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ramona Young as Mona Wu, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0065b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ramona Young as Mona Wu and Tala Ashe as Zari — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0048b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0334b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0329b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0296b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0265b.jpg — Pictured: Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0217b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0210b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0247b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0187b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0146b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0083b.jpg — Pictured: Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

