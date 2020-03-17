In our preview for The Flash, we stood up for Barry (Grant Gustin) and how hard he's had it post-"Crisis" – and we could easily do the same for DC's Legends of Tomorrow. While everyone else had the chance to stretch and have a nice meal before the Arrowverse mega-crossover – our Legends? They had to start off their season with all of reality hanging on by a thread (thankfully, they didn't let it go to voicemail).

And now we have this week's episode "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" to deal with – and we're highly recommending you prepare your "feels" to get a righteous beating tonight – as Ray (Brandon Routh) and Nora (Courtney Ford) ready to leave the Waverider for the final time:

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 5, episode 7 "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness": SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala