In our preview for
The Flash, we stood up for Barry ( Grant Gustin) and how hard he's had it post-"Crisis" – and we could easily do the same for . While everyone else had the chance to stretch and have a nice meal before the Arrowverse mega-crossover – our Legends? They had to start off their season with all of reality hanging on by a thread (thankfully, they didn't let it go to voicemail). DC's Legends of Tomorrow Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0247b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
And now we have this week's episode "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" to deal with – and we're highly recommending you prepare your "feels" to get a righteous beating tonight – as Ray (
Brandon Routh) and Nora ( Courtney Ford) ready to leave the Waverider for the final time: VIDEO "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 5, episode 7 "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness": SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0188b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Tala Ashe as Zari, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ramona Young as Mona Wu and Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0169b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk and Tala Ashe as Zari — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0149b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ramona Young as Mona Wu, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe. Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Tala Ashe as Zari — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0135b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ramona Young as Mona Wu, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0065b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ramona Young as Mona Wu and Tala Ashe as Zari — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0058b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ramona Young as Mona Wu, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and Tala Ashe as Zari — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507b_0048b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0334b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0329b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0296b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0265b.jpg — Pictured: Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0217b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0210b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel and Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0187b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0146b.jpg — Pictured: Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow — "Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness" — Image Number: LGN507a_0083b.jpg — Pictured: Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
