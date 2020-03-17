"Cyberpunk 2077" is Still Coming in September, Even With Coronavirus Looming

As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, most video game companies (and just about everyone else) are opting to work from home. CD Project RED has made the decision to have its devs work from home as well.

The developer made sure to confirm, however, that despite the new remote work policy that's been enacted, Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track to be delivered in September to eager gamers around the world.

Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD PROJEKT RED right now. Here's a short update. pic.twitter.com/aWfHobgtoM — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 16, 2020

"Over the past week, we have been adapting to the situation and gradually rolling out preventative measures across our entire organization," the team's official tweet read. "We've also been upgrading equipment & infrastructure and working towards enabling our employees to work remotely, from the safety of their homes."

While remote work will continue as long as is needed, don't worry – the team is "rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action in September." So there's no need to panic. We're all going to get the RPG we've been waiting for when September rolls around, and hopefully the end of the coronavirus pandemic.