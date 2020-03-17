Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For March 17-23, 2020

The coronavirus may have all of us doing the self-quarantine and working from home, but we got new video game releases to help occupy our time. And this week couldn't have come sooner with several AAA titles that will keep you busy for hours. Check out the full list of games below, choose your titles wisely, and as always; have fun.

Credit: Bethesda Softworks

March 17th

Covert (PS4)
Explosive Jake (XB1)
Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4)
LA-MULANA (Switch)
LA-MULANA 2 (Switch)
MLB The Show 20 (PS4)
Overpass (Switch, XB1)

March 19th

SeaBed (Switch)
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 (XB1)
TurboGrafx-16 Mini

Credit: Nintendo

March 20th

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
DOOM 64 (PC, PS4, Switch, XB1)
DOOM Eternal (PC, PS4, Switch, XB1)
RPG Maker MV (PS4, Switch)

March 23rd

Half-Life: Alyx (PC)

