"Black Widow": Natasha Faces Down the Red Room in 2 New Images

Well, word came down today that Black Widow has joined the long list of movies that have been delayed due to coronavirus. It isn't that surprising considering how many theater chains have decided to close down to try and help control the spread of the virus. Black Widow is one of three movies that were delayed today but the promotional train will keep running. A lot of these articles were put into place long before the coronavirus became a pandemic so expect to see some of them over the next few days despite the delay This time it's two new images as given to us by Empire. In the first one, we see Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) facing off against several members of the Red Room.

In the second one, we see Natasha with Alexei aka Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) and a great look at Natasha's sweet white suit. Also a nice look at Yelena's awesome braid.

The more we learn about Black Widow the more it looks like we might have misjudged exactly what this movie is about. Several cast members have likened it to an indie family drama which is such an extreme left turn as to what you would expect from a Black Widow movie that it's kind of perfect. Natasha was always trying to find her place and find her family and now we get to see that maybe the Avengers weren't the only family that she had.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It currently doesn't have a release date.