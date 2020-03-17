"Black Widow": David Harbour Says Red Guardian is the "Best Character" in the MCU

No one really knows whether or not Black Widow will actually come out on May 1st but at the moment it is still on the schedule. Until said otherwise it's looking like it'll be the first of the big tentpole blockbusters to come out this year thanks to the coronavirus delays. Disney and Marvel had the promotion wheel turning long before coronavirus became a thing and that means promotional material for a movie that might not get released. Entertainment Weekly did a cover story for Black Widow and they got a chance to speak to Stranger Things star David Harbour about his character Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian.

"I think I'm biased, but I think it's the best character in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Harbour says. "I mean, he is a narcissist, so it's very appropriate that I'm playing him and that I think that. But he's just got so many layers. On one level, he's your classic superhero badass character, but then when you meet him, he has this need to be liked, and he wants to be thought of as funny and a big shot — which he isn't."

Harbour went on to admit that he really wanted to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and would have taken any role that they offered him but hat he was really pleased with the part and script that he was given.

"Had they offered me a crappy part in a mediocre movie, I probably would've taken that too," Harbour admits. "But the fact of the matter is the script was really damn good, and the part is extraordinary."

Harbour explained that the script creates a different tone than one might be expecting for a Black Widow movie, a movie that "feels more like an indie family dramedy, thanks to Cate Shortland's intimate directing style and a few scenes of awkward family dinners." That doesn't mean there aren't action scenes and plenty of stunts that Harbour reveals he isn't a fan of.

"It's awful," Harbour says with a sigh. "I mean, I just got beat up constantly. That s— is awful. Anybody who tells you, 'Oh yeah, man, I love doing stunts,' that is nonsense. Stop it."

Black Widow originally looked like it was going to be the Marvel version of a Bourne movie but everything we learn about this production makes it sound more and more interesting. Let's cross our fingers that we'll get to see it in May.

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone. It will be released on May 1, 2020.