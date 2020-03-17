"Black Desert Mobile" Opens Pre-Registration For Dark Knight Class

Pearl Abyss is celebrating the Dark Knight class coming to Black Desert Mobile by opening up pre-registration for players to get first crack at the character. This comes as part of the latest patch released into the game this week. Among the other addiotions are new gear resonance, a new mount with a Tier 6 horse, a Tier 7 Town Hall, new foraging content, the addition of Node War Time, and more. You can read more about the Dark Knight pre-register period in Black Desert Mobile below.

Adventurers who login and pre-register their Dark Knight during the event period can look forward to a Red Rose Chest on March 17 and a Gold Rose Chest on March 24, which will reward Adventurers with mystical grade items such as Valk's armor, gloves, shoes. There are also changes coming to Black Desert Mobile's massive PvP feature, Siege War. Moving forward, Siege War will have two time slots: 7pm to 9pm and 9pm to 11pm on each server. Now, Adventurers who could not participate in Siege War because of limited time slots will have greater options to join the fight on the battlefield! Other new additions include the ability to grow your camp structures up to level 7, which allows them to produce even more goods and operate at greater efficiency. The maximum amount of Boss Knowledge you can obtain is also being raised, letting adventurers earn additional rewards as they can gain increased knowledge.