Antarctic Press Launches Patroitika in June 2020 Solicitations

Apparently there is nothing more patriotic that T&A… and Antarctic Press are launching with that in June 2020, which smacks of what if Zenescope did 60s Marvel Thor… Patriotika launching in June, after a successful crowdfunding a few years ago – and plenty more besides in Antarctic Press' June 2020 solicitations.

Patriotika #1 (of 3) (miniseries, full color, 24 pages, $3.99 U.S.)

Story: Ron Z

Art: Antipus

Cover: Elizabeth Torque

Variant Cover ($9.99 U.S.)

The powers of a god, the troubles of a teen!

The goddess Athena, namesake descendant of the first Athena, has come to Earth to save it from invaders out of myth, but the very power that originally banished the gods is sapping her life force too! To survive, she must reluctantly bond with a human: a scrawny college student named Erin. Together, they transform into the mighty Patriotika to fight gods and monsters, protect and rally the military, and deal with campus social life!

Cat Sh-t One Vol. 2 #3 (of 3) (monthly series, b&w, 40 pgs., $3.99 U.S.)

Story/Art: Motofumi Kobayashi

Sergeants Perky, Rats and Botasky, the members of special forces unit Cat Sh-t One, struggle with the ever-changing, always dangerous duties they must face in the wilds of Vietnam. The combatants may look fuzzy, but their stories are all too gritty!

Gold Digger #278 (monthly series, full color, 32 pgs., $3.99 U.S.)

Story/Art: Fred Perry

Dreadwing and his time horde have the Ancient One cornered at the end of the universe. Having laid low the last of her defenders, he seizes the omniverse's most powerful artifact, "Positive Infinity". But his victory is short-lived, as the Umbra "alters the deal" and assumes control of Dreadwing's time horde! A cosmic wrestling match begins for the fate of every cycle, every continuum, and for all time!

Crimson Scorpion #3 (of 3) (miniseries, full color, 24 pgs., $3.99 U.S.)

Story: David Furr

Art: Joseph Olesco

In order to save his family, the Crimson Scorpion will have to make the ultimate sacrifice in his final battle with the Emperor Scorpion. Plus, the true origin behind the two scorpions is revealed!

The Last Zombie: Zomnibus: Reskinned Hardcover (Hardcover TPB, B&W, 6.75 x 10.5, 664 pgs., $49.99 U.S.)

Story: Brian Keene

Art: Joe Wight, Fred Perry, Chris Allen, David Hutchison, Brian Denham, Ben Dunn

LIMITED TO 100 COPIES

Presenting the complete post-zombie-apocalypse saga by Shocker and Bram Stoker Award-winner Brian Keene (The Rising, City of the Dead, The Conqueror Worm), now rebound in human skin new hard case covers, plus a special wraparound dust jacket! AND signed by Brian Keene and primary series artist Joe Wight!

Offworld: Sci-Fi Double Feature #5 (monthly series, 32 pgs. $3.99 U.S.)

Story: C.J. Hudson, Collin Fogel

Art: Igor Wolski, Collin Fogel

MATURE READERS

In "Hazel" by Collin Fogel, after the capture of her mentor, Hazel is accepted back in the Deep Block Unit, her ego now in check, and a rescue plan is hatched. In "Interstellar Dust" by C.J. Hudson and Igor Wolski, Alcee saves the day (or at least tries to), the Doctor appeals to Commander Lake's sympathies, and Vorg continues on his bloody path for control of the Afterglow's bridge. Deep space prison riots have never been this fun!

Teether #4 (of 4) (miniseries, full color, 32 pgs., $3.99 U.S.)

Story/Art: David Hutchison

"School's Out Forever!"

The final, fatal issue! With only a trail of gore and viscera to guide him, Dillon makes his way to a black magic ritual that could save Indiana or destroy it! As Lilly and a forest full hungry horrors close in, Dove tries send them back to the hell that spawned them. But can anything stop Lilly when she's so close to completing her revenge? Find out in this all-out, blood-drenched descent into madness!

William the Last: Shadows of the Crown #7 (of 7) (miniseries, full color, 24 pgs., $3.99 U.S.)

Story/Art: Brian Shearer

ALL AGES! FINAL ISSUE!

William has discovered the secret to the crown, but will he be in time to save his friends and turn back a massive attack by the mysterious tyrant that rules the kingdom? Time is running out as a new army gathers for war and Ella gets sicker