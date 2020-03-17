AMC Theaters to Shut Their Doors For the Foreseeable Future

For the next six to twelve weeks, AMC Theaters will be shutting all of its 630 US locations according to Deadline. The close will start today, March 17th, to comply with local, state, and federal mandates in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID19. For the past few days AMC and other theaters across America had been limiting the number of tickets sold in an effort to practice social distancing. But as of this week, theater chains and small theaters across America are shutting its doors to stop the spread of this disease.

"We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres. Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities." – AMC CEO and President Adam Aron

As of right now, the only big chain we haven't heard from is Cinemark — though it is very likely they will close as well. If you're an AMC A-List member, your membership will be stopped for as long as the theaters are closed. According to a statement from AMC:

"Members will be notified prior to this pause expiring and will have the option to choose to extend the pause for another month if they so desire. Additionally, any A-List member who did not renew their membership any time so far in calendar year 2020 will not have to wait the customary 6 months to rejoin,"

For the time being, you can still utilize AMC Theaters on Demand, where you can rent over 3,500 titles from every major studio.