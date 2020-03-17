Amazon Game Studios Releases Developer Diary For "New World"

This week, the developers over at Amazon Game Studios decided to released a brand new developer diary for their upcoming open-world MMO, New World. The five-minute presentation shows off all of the upgrades they've made to the game since we last saw it. It also gives you a perspective of what you can try to achieve with your character. There is a starting path it seems, but no singular destination as to how you become who you are. New World is set to launch on PC in May 2020. You can pre-order the game now on Steam and Amazon. But for now, here's some added info on it along with the dev diary.

Fate has summoned you to the shores of Aeternum, the Eternal Isle. Overcome the brutal legions of The Corrupted and draw battle lines with competing players in this land of danger and opportunity. In a land hell-bent on your destruction, what will you do to survive? Strike out alone to forge your own heroic path, or band together, fortify, and fight.

FIGHT THE WORLD

Under the surface of Aeternum's breathtaking landscape lay the seeds of an ancient evil that plots to erase all traces of humanity from its shores. Warriors of bygone ages, doomed adventurers, and creatures of legend have all succumbed to its corruption. It must be stopped.

A CALL TO ARMS

Combine skill and strength in melee combat, attack at range with precision, or master arcane attacks. However you choose to fight, you'll need to forge, discover, and customize powerful weapons to fit your combat style. In epic wars with other players or holding back waves of The Corrupted, your combat skills will mean the difference between life and death.

STRONGER TOGETHER

Unite players with in-game social systems that power organization, hierarchy, and command and control of formidable in-game Companies. Venture out with your own intrepid party to battle The Corrupted or to seize the land and treasure of your enemies. A thriving Company consists of master craftsmen, fearless soldiers, guileful traders, and strong leaders. Where do your strengths lie?

TAME THE WILDERNESS

As you explore Aeternum, you will discover beauty, danger, and opportunity at every turn. Bend the wilds to your will by hunting fierce beasts for food and crafting materials and harvesting valuable resources from the land to fuel your ascent to power. Leverage geographic advantages to control rare resources to accelerate the growth of your territory.