Alison Wilgus and Rii Abrego Create New Sci-Family Graphic Novel, Grace Needs Space!

Alison Wilgus and Rii Abrego are currently working on a new middle-grade family sci-fi graphic novel Grace Needs Space! in which Grace is excited to spend the weekend away from her overbearing mother and finally get to spend time with her "fun" mom on a delivery to Titan, but when things go sideways, it's up to Grace (with some help from her mother back home) to save the day.

Whitney Leopard picked up the book for Random House Graphic, for publication in 2022. Eddie Schneider at JABberwocky Literary represented Wilgus, and Molly O'Neill at Root Literary represented Abrego in the deal.