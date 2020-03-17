AirConsole Is Giving Everyone Free Access For Two Weeks

Stuck at home with nothing to do during the coronavirus self-quarantine? AirConsole wants to help you out for the next two weeks. The cloud gaming service is offering you the ability to play all 150+ of their titles, absolutely free, totally accessible from your phone or online, no gaming gear required. All you have to do is redeem the two weeks follow the instructions below. However, once the two weeks ends, you'll have to pay. If you need some games in your life and not sure what to buy, that's a pretty cool deal. Even if it is just for two weeks.

Get access to the full version of AirConsole:

Download the AirConsole App from Apple's AppStore or Google Play . Launch the app and insert the following code when the numpad appears: "919 2020" The full AirConsole experience will be unlocked for two weeks. Open www.airconsole.com on your desktop browser, connect your smartphone as the gamepad by following the simple instructions and start playing instantly.

"We are taking the situation very seriously, and want to do what we can to help people pass time at home," says Alice Ruppert, Head of Games at AirConsole. "Today we've decided to give everyone access to the full platform for free for two weeks. We know that a lot of people are affected by lockdowns and quarantines at the moment, and that many will be looking for new forms of entertainment." "Because AirConsole does not require any additional hardware to play, apart from a computer and some smartphones, it is ideal in times like these," says AirConsole's Tech Lead Francois Weber. "We provide instant entertainment to families that are stuck at home during the outbreak."