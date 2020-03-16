Warner Bros. Postpones Production for "Fantastic Beasts 3" and "The Matrix 4"

It seems that Warner Bros. is taking the same route as other studios and stopping production on their movies. In the last few days or so, according to Deadline [one, two], Warner Bros. has decided to halt production on three more of their movies. The third movie in the Fantastic Beasts series was set to start filming today in London but they have decided not to go ahead with filming because of coronavirus. Fantastic Beasts 3 has already been delayed once but this shouldn't impact the release date considering we're more than a year away from the release date.

Warner Bros. also halted production on King Richard which is set to come out later this year. If there is a movie that is going to have its release date impacted by a delay it would be this one.

Finally, since Fantastic Beasts was in London and King Richard was in Los Angelas, they also halted production on The Matrix 4 currently shooting in Berlin. This one is a bit more up in the air since the release date is fourteen months away and these movies require a lot of post-production. At the moment no one at Warner Bros. has said anything about whether or not release dates will be impacted. This situation changes by the hour so no one is really able to make a call one way or another just yet. We can guess that we'll have a better idea of the state of delays and their impact by the beginning to mid-April.

The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff. It will be released on May 21, 2021.

Fantastic Beasts 3, directed by David Yates, stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Katherine Waterston, and Jessica Williams. It will be released on November 21, 2021.