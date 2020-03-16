Vin Diesel Says He is Working on an Album, For a Cool Reason

Vin Diesel is a jack of all trades. On a recent appearance on The Late Show With James Cordon while promoting Bloodshot, he revealed that he is now working on an album. Now, while you may be inclined to make fun of this, pause. He is doing it for a sweet reason: his kids.

"Yes, there is! Yes, there is," the superstar celebrated on set. "I can't help it. I gotta be honest with you James. My kids love it when I sing. They love it so much. It's kind of like J.R.R. Tolkien, he started telling his kids little stories about hobbits and next thing you know, he went on to Lord of the Rings. I have a little bit of that in me."

"Oh my god. I wish I could play all the music for you," Vin Diesel continued. "I'm really lucky to have some really original great music. Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house singing these songs that she hears me play at the house. It's the most beautiful thing in the world. Sometimes, they can't see the movies I make… To be able to share that, there is nothing more beautiful than that."

That is actually really sweet. Good on you Vin Diesel. Just don't make a weird, jazz-standards album like the Robert Downey Jr. one.