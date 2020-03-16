Universal to Release 'Invisible Man', 'The Hunt', 'Emma' to VOD Friday, 'Trolls World Tour' VOD Easter Weekend

Universal is the first studio to adapt to the ever-changing landscape in Hollywood right now, announcing that they will release The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt to VOD services this Friday. The Invisible Man has only been in theaters for three weeks, and grossed $120 million worldwide so far. The Hunt released over the weekend, and made a paltry $5 million as people actively avoided going to the movies. Emma has had some success at some cinemas, but had not yet seen a big wide release from Universal. It has grossed $6.9 million.

All three films will be available for a 48 hour rental period for $19.99. Universal also announced is that Trolls World Tour will release in theaters and VOD on the same day April 10th.

"Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable," said Shell. "We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."

