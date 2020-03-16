"Top Gun: Mavrick": Tom Cruise Talks The Aerial Sequences

There are a lot of big blockbusters coming out this summer and none of them are going to feature stunts unlike anything we've seen before like Top Gun: Maverick. A movie that stars Tom Cruise and is about a bunch of fighter pilots? We all knew what we were getting into as the craziest man in Hollywood declared that he was only going to do the movie if he could fly the actual planes. Or at least that's what Cruise recently told Empire as he talked about reconnecting with producer Jerry Bruckheimer to do another Top Gun.

"We just started talking," Cruise says. "And I realised that there were things that we could accomplish cinematically. And I started getting excited about this big challenge of, 'How do we do it?' So I said to Jerry, 'I'll do it if…' meaning, I'm not going to do the CGI stuff."

Bruckheimer went on to say Top Gun: Maverick is a very different beast from Top Gun simply because this time they were able to put the actors in the planes and use the footage when they couldn't in the first movie.

"What's different about this movie is that [in Top Gun] we put the actors in the F-14s and we couldn't use one frame of it, except some stuff on Tom, because they all threw up," laughs Bruckheimer. "It's hysterical to see their eyes roll back in their heads. So everything was done on a gimbal. But in this movie, Tom wanted to make sure the actors could actually be in the F-18s."

Cruise went on to say that he forwarned studio Paramount that Top Gun: Maverick was going to be unlike anything anyone had ever seen before and went on to say that he's not sure anyone will ever do anything like it again.

"I said to the studio, 'You don't know how hard this movie's going to be. No-one's ever done this before,'" the star laughs. "There's never been an aerial sequence shot this way. I don't know if there ever will be again, to be honest."

Paramount, who also make all of the Mission: Impossible movies, were probably just thankful that Cruise was going to be inside a plane instead of hanging off the side of one like in Rogue Nation or jumping out of one like in Fallout.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris. It will be released on June 26, 2020.