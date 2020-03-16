TMNT Q-Figs Are on the Way From Quantum Mechanix

TMNT fans will have yet another company making figures to collect, as Quantum Mechanix has announced that they will be revealing new Q-Figs for the Turtles all week. Honestly, it feels like this should have happened a long time ago. Q-Figs were made for properties like TMNT, and the four brothers will surely look magnificent in their animated style. As QMx reveals each figure this week, we will be sure to show them to you as well. Check out the teaser for the figures down below!

Get ready – Turtle Power is coming to QMx. We're beyond excited to reveal our TMNT Q-Figs all week long. Each day, we'll show off a new Turtle hero that you'll be able to add to your collection this summer. Check our social media feeds on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook every day this week to get a first look at Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo and Leonardo. Who's your favorite? It doesn't matter – you know you need all four!

TURTLE POWER!

What do you think dear readers? Are you excited about this announcement? Will you get all four of the Turtles? Would you be more inclined to just grab your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.