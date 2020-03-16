Thor Gets his Butt Kicked in Jane Foster: Valkyrie #9 [Preview]

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

Last issue, Valkyrie found herself in a team-up-gone-bad when stupid ass Thor had to go and touch the anti-life…

Jane Foster: Valkyrie #9 [Preview]

…transforming him into evil Thor! Oh no!

Jane Foster: Valkyrie #9 [Preview]

Now Valkyrie must kick his ass if she hopes to survive… but she's not sure she wants to!

Jane Foster: Valkyrie #9 [Preview]

Of course, Thor doesn't seem to be giving her much of a choice.

Jane Foster: Valkyrie #9 [Preview]

So it's an asskicking he will get.

Jane Foster: Valkyrie #9 [Preview]

Thor doesn't stand a chance.

Jane Foster: Valkyrie #9 [Preview]

Valkyrie #9 is in stores on Wednesday.

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #9
JAN200918
(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Mahmud A. Asrar
THE FALL OF ALL-FATHER THOR!
Valkyrie and Thor have discovered a vast and terrible secret buried deep in the Earth, one that has haunted Asgard for eons. The R kkva, a magic older than the gods, has broken free from its long prison. And one man seeks to turn it to his own gain. He just needs to get rid of Valkyrie first – and what better way than at the hands of Thor?!
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 18, 2020
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy says that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero will come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Scourge of Rich Johnston, maker of puns, and seeker of the Snyder Cut, Jude Terror, sadly, is not the hero comics needs right now... but he's the one the industry deserves.

twitter   envelope   globe  