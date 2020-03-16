Thor Gets his Butt Kicked in Jane Foster: Valkyrie #9 [Preview]

Last issue, Valkyrie found herself in a team-up-gone-bad when stupid ass Thor had to go and touch the anti-life…

…transforming him into evil Thor! Oh no!

Now Valkyrie must kick his ass if she hopes to survive… but she's not sure she wants to!

Of course, Thor doesn't seem to be giving her much of a choice.

So it's an asskicking he will get.

Thor doesn't stand a chance.

Valkyrie #9 is in stores on Wednesday.

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #9

JAN200918

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Mahmud A. Asrar

THE FALL OF ALL-FATHER THOR!

Valkyrie and Thor have discovered a vast and terrible secret buried deep in the Earth, one that has haunted Asgard for eons. The R kkva, a magic older than the gods, has broken free from its long prison. And one man seeks to turn it to his own gain. He just needs to get rid of Valkyrie first – and what better way than at the hands of Thor?!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99