S0 AMC's The Walking Dead "Walk With Us" happened.

Our brains are still bleeding a little over everything that went down. To avoid spoilers, you can head over here for our review, and here to see what showrunner/EP Angela Kang has to say about TWD's new "power couple" – but now we need to start looking ahead to next week.

Normally, that would be a hard shift to pull off – but this isn't a normal episode. "What We Become" is Danai Gurira's final run as Michonne on the long-running series. So to say we're nervous would be an understatement. It's not that we don't trust Virgil (Kevin Carroll) – it's just that we don't trust that the way he's describing where he's from is the same place he'll be returning to.

Will Michonne's mission to turn the tides of The Whisperers War end up being her last?

Here's a look at the promo for next week's episode "What We Become" – followed by a set of preview images:

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 13 "What We Become": Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons.

