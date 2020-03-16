Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. announced today that the PUBG Mobile Americas Pro League & World League have been postponed due to the coronavirus. The announcement was made this morning, in the brief statement you see below, effectively putting the season on hold.

"The health of our players, staff and contractors are our highest priority. While we're saddened to post-pone our tournament, we're dedicated to ensure the safety of everyone involved. We also see this as an opportunity to mobilize esports, and we're working closely with our teams to further improve coverage of our servers around the world & Americas." says James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports, Tencent Games. PUBG Mobile will continue closely monitoring the situation and update the latest event date and information via social community in the near future.

Until further developments happen with the virus, it basically sounds like the 2020 season will end up being a wash if it goes on too long. The company will be providing updates on their Facebook and Twitter accounts for players to check out every week. But basically, aside from some regional tournaments that may be held by independent organizers, it looks like all of the esports plans for the game are dead in the water until maybe the Fall.