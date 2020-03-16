"The New Mutants": Blu Hunt Talks Playing an "Indigenous Superhero" Plus a New Image

If there is a movie that just can't seem to win it's The New Mutants. A X-Men movie that is was being called a "YA horror movie" it has been delayed so many times that it's becoming a joke. It looked like the movie was finally getting a release next month when coronavirus came along and once again dashed the hopes of anyone wanting to see this movie. The thing that makes this whole thing even funnier, and sadder, is that people have been excited about this movie since the first trailer dropped in October of 2017. The New Mutants is once again in limbo after this most recent delay but Empire still got a chance to speak to star Blu Hunt and share a new image of her character Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage.

"I'm an indigenous superhero," Hunt tells Empire with a grin, saying it's "an honour" to play the role. "I'm not just in the background, to please people. I'm carrying the movie."

Director Josh Boone went on the record saying that he only just finished the movie this year and Hunt said that she was so overwhelmed the first time she saw the finished product.

"It was overwhelming," says Hunt of seeing the finished film earlier this year. "I never thought I'd see myself in a movie, and the first shot is of my face! I was shaking in the theatre, but Maisie [Williams] grabbed me, like, 'You're good! It's good!'"

A lot of people are calling for Disney and 20th Century Studios to just release The New Mutants on streaming services but we'll have to see what ends up happening. This is supposed to be a horror movie, on some level, so maybe a Halloween release would be cool.

Summary: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.