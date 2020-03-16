It looks like America Ferrera's big farewell from NBC's Superstore will have to wait. Production shut down in the middle of shooting the season five finale and her last episode, the actor confirmed on Instagram. The actor posted a video story.

"Today is unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore for this season. We are shutting down production, as they are all shows on the Universal lot."

An NBC insider tells TV Line that the season's 21st episode will act as the finale since they can't finish the planned 22nd episode. Ferrera continued saying she may appear next season to make sure Amy gets a proper goodbye.

"I assume [this] means we'll be coming back when things clear up to finish Amy's storyline. But I'm about to shoot my last scene [of Season 5]… right now."

Superstore is one of several television programs that suspended production due to the coronavirus outbreak. As cases in the US increase, studios are abiding by the more stringent measures enforced across the entertainment industry. Professional sports leagues suspended play.

Ferrera's Departure Statement

Ferrera announced earlier this month that she was leaving the long-running and recently-renewed series. She also served as a producer and directed a number of episodes.

"The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of 'Superstore' and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."

Superstore airs Fridays on NBC.