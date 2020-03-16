"State Of Decay 2" Launches The New Juggernaut Edition

Xbox Game Studios and Undead Labs launched the Juggernaut Edition of State Of Decay 2 last week, adding in some extra content to a new version. This edition comes with a few new areas in a new open-world map, a bunch of improvements to the game as well as all of the content released before. It's an automatic upgrade for all current owners of the game, as well as those playing it on Xbox Game Pass. Here's a few added details about the game as well as a new trailer for you to check out in case you don't own it and are interested.

We created a brand-new open world map for players to explore in a rugged logging town named Providence Ridge, and we completely rebuilt the post-tutorial experience to better teach players the key facets of playing State of Decay 2. There's also a new category of heavy melee weapons that reward player skill and timing, a wide range of graphical improvements (including better lighting and foliage optimization for better performance), and dodge and stealth are now split into separate commands as part of an improved control scheme. We also fixed dozens of mission and gameplay bugs to ensure a better experience for all players, improved the audio experience, including additional music that doubles the total amount in the game, and more.