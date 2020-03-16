Square Enix Releases First Episode Of "Final Fantasy VII Remake" Series

Square Enix has released the first episode of their brand new series: Reimagining A Legend – Inside The Making Of Final Fantasy VII Remake. The show is exactly as you might expect, they are going over the history of the game and how they managed to take a 23-year-old title and revitalize it for a brand new generation. The first episode is basically an introduction to the whole series, which will be coming out every week leading up to the eventual release on April 10th. Until then, you can enjoy the first episode below as we have some details of what you can expect. You can also still download the demo and play it.

Bringing together interviews with the game's creators, artists and developers, the series gives an exclusive look at some of the secrets behind the development of Final Fantasy VII Remake – from the game's story, characters, combat and action to its stunning music and spectacular visual design. The first video features insight from renowned developers including: Yoshinori Kitase (Producer)

Tetsuya Nomura (Director & Concept Design)

Kazushige Nojima (Story & Scenario)

Naoki Hamaguchi (Co-Director – Game Design / Programming)

Motomu Toriyama (Co-Director – Scenario Design)