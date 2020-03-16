Sony Delays Production for "Uncharted" Due to Coronavirus

The fate of The New Mutants is very much in the air but at least that movie is done. The same cannot be said for the Sony Pictures adaptation of Uncharted. To say that this movie has had a troubled production would be doing a disservice to the word "troubled". This is a movie that has been in development hell for so long the original person they wanted to star in it aged out of the role. This movie has been delayed so many times that it's damn near a joke even if the reason this time is decidedly not funny. According to Deadline Uncharted joins a long list of productions impacted by the coronavirus and it is being reported that they are delaying production by six weeks.

Unlike other movies that have been delayed Uncharted was in the pre-production phase but considering it is a May 5, 2021 release date they were probably about to start filming very soon. Earlier this year the movie lost yet another director and Venom director Ruben Fleischer was named to head the project. They started filling out the rest of the cast, with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg announced to play Nathan Drake and Sully respectively, with names such as Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. The latest version of the script was written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Does this delay mean that the movie is going to get its release date shifted yet again? Well, much like the other delays we've reported on, things are still very much up in the air. If they get back to pre-production and filming starts soon after this six-week delay they could very well make that release date. Any longer though and it might be in Sony's best interest to move the movie yet again. At this point, they've been trying so hard to get an Uncharted movie made they might as well make sure that they get it right.