Several "Fortnite" Leaks Reveal Changes & Updates Coming

A couple of new leaks from hackers show what's on the way for Fortnite, as they will change a few things and add something new that's kinda unnecessary. First, let's get to the unnecessary part, as it appears you'll soon be able to customize the bus. Yes, that blue hunk of glory that you dive out of at the start of the match will no longer be blue (unless you want it to be). This tweet and this tweet (provided they're still up) show that you'll soon be able to customize the bus with new skins, the same as how you can change the look of your character, the backpack, the pickaxe, and more. Like other cosmetics, it does absolutely nothing for you to win the game, it looks like it's just another thing for you to spend money on.

Credit: Epic Games

Meanwhile, another leak on Twitter revealed that the helicopters in the game are going to be weak as hell and do little to nothing for you in the game. We've been seeing helipads throughout the map recently suggesting they were on the way in the next update, but they probably won't be worth it. First off, they're going to have 1500 HP. Which sounds impressive since that's nearly double the boats in the game. However, you can actually hurt yourself on one if you jump into a propeller blade. Each hit will cost you 100 health, so be careful when getting off. Also, they can only support one player. So those of you looking to travel as a team will need to find four of them on the Fortnite map. The update is expected to kick in sometime this week.

