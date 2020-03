Marvel is sending a few more books to second printings, out on April 15th. So we will be getting new runs of X-Men #8, Cable #1, Amazing Spider-Man #41 and Star Wars: Darth Vader #2. No covers yet, but we have a few from a few of the books that weren't announced at release, such as Decorum #1…

Tartarus #1 by Jack Cole

On The Stump #1 by Prenzy

Outer Darkness/Chew #1 by Afu Chan

Thor #2 third printing by Olivier Coipel

Oh and why not, the Venom #25 1:200 cover by Dave Rapoza.